Ellie Taylor and Tyler West have finished joint-top of the 'Strictly Come Dancing' leaderboard.

The 38-year-old comedy star and her professional partner Johannes Radebe wowed the judges with their Couple’s Choice routine.

'Strictly' judge Motsi Mabuse hailed the performance as her favourite of the night, and the duo were awarded a score of 35 out of a possible 40 points, putting them joint-top of the leaderboard.

They were joined at the summit of the leaderboard by Tyler and his professional partner Dianne Buswell.

The 26-year-old DJ and Dianne, 33, achieved the same score with their Cha Cha Cha routine.

The duo performed their Halloween-themed dance to the sound of 'Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)’ by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen.

By contrast, Paralympic star Ellie Simmonds and her partner Nikita Kuzmin failed to impress the 'Strictly' judges.

The duo performed the Foxtrot to 'Scooby Doo, Where Are You?' by David Mook and Ben Raleigh.

Their routine left Craig Revel Horwood feeling distinctly underwhelmed, but Motsi suggested it marked an improvement from previous weeks.

Ellie, 27 - who won two gold medals at the Summer Paralympics in 2008 - and Nikita were awarded a score of 29 out of 40.

Elsewhere, James Bye and his partner Amy Dowden also endured a tough night on the dance floor.

The 38-year-old actor and Amy performed the Charleston to ‘Bumble Bee’ by LaVern Baker.

Motsi praised James for allowing his personality to shine through - but she also criticised his footwork.

Ultimately, the duo were awarded a relatively meagre score of 27 out of a possible 40 points.