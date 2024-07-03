Charlotte Bellamy was once rushed to hospital after suffering a nasty accident on set.

Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy was once rushed to hospital after suffering a nasty accident on set

The 51-year-old 'Emmerdale' actress - who has played Laurel Thomas on the ITV soap since 2002 - revealed she had to be raced to A+E when a “blunt knife” slipped and cut “the top of [her] finger off” while she was wearing a fake baby bump for the programme.

During an appearance on ITV's ‘Lorraine’, Charlotte was asked about the time she ended up in hospital and said: "This is something that happened on set years ago.

"During filming, I was making a bolognese, as you do, with a very blunt knife and I'm chopping and on the take I chop the top of my finger off.”

The show’s prop man had to accompany her to the hospital while she wore the fake baby bump, and joked doctors were “more worried” about her fake unborn child than the finger injury.

She continued: “At the time, I was pretend pregnant as Laurel so I had to get rushed into A and E with the prop man and with my pretend bump.

“They were so confused and they were more worried about my baby, but obviously my baby wasn't real and nor was my husband.”

Host Lorraine Kelly added: “And then you have to go, ‘That's not my husband and the baby isn't real but I have actually chopped the top of my finger off with a knife while making bolognese for a show’, and they go, ‘Ahh ok’. It's bonkers, isn’t it?”

In tonight’s (03.07.24) episode of ‘Emmerdale’, Laurel suddenly collapses in a church after having a heated argument with Jai Sharma - played by Chris Bisson - leaving her shocked step-daughter Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) to call an ambulance.

Away from the show, Charlotte has children Sunnie, 20, Herbie, 17, and Teddie, 16, with her real life husband Mungo Denison.

Speaking to Lorraine, she admitted the trio were “harder as babies”, but are now “funny” and “very independent” now they've grown up.