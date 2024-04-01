Giovanni Pernice will reportedly hold talks with the BBC over his ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ future.

The 33-year-old professional dancer has been mired in controversy after his partner for the 2023 series, Amanda Abbington, left the show and now Faye Tozer - Giovanni’s partner from the 2018 season - has reportedly revealed his training is too “intense”, leading to the network wanting to discuss his future on the show.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper: “Giovanni has a meeting with Strictly on Thursday about his return later this year.

“They have not received any official complaints and are backing him.

“He is an accomplished pro dancer and it’s expected he will be taking his place in the formal line-up when it’s announced later this month.”

It was claimed that the pair struggled to see eye-to-eye during their time on ‘It Takes Two’, and his dancing demands reportedly left Faye in tears.

A second industry insider added: “They did often clash and she was in tears on It Takes Two. She found how he spoke to her abrasive.”

Reflecting on the situation with Amanda, Giovanni admitted it was “a shame” his partner chose to leave the BBC show.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror’s ‘Invite Only’ podcast, he said: “It’s a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way.”

Despite facing criticism for the way he allegedly treats his partners, the professional performer emphasised he wants to do his best for the contestants.

He explained: “I am a perfectionist, 100 per cent, but it comes from a perspective of caring. I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place.

“In every single part of the world, if you’re a professional dancer on one of these shows, you have to get these people looking the best they can on Saturday night.

“And if we have good scores at the end, I do look back and say, ‘I’ve done a great job’. But we all care about our partners and we want that for them every single week – to look great on a Saturday.

“There’s no specific way that you are, or have to be with your celebrity. You make the most of their strengths so the only thing that’s constant is the fact that you have to do a show on Saturday night.”