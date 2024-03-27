'Gladiators' is returning for a second series.

BBC is 'moving ahead' with Gladiators series 2

The BBC's revival of the iconic gameshow - which originally aired on ITV in the 1990s - has proven to be a hit with viewerssince the reboot launched on BBC One earlier this year, and now it's said plans are moving forward ahead of this weekend's final.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Everyone is delighted 'Gladiators' has won over a new generation of fans.

"Are we ready for a second outing? You bet we are."

It's said that while deals with the 16 Gladiators themselves are yet to be finalised, bosses are holding talks with all of them about returning next year.

Discussions are also underway with father and son hosting duo Bradley and Barney Walsh.

Meanwhile, bosses are reportedly expecting a huge number of people applying to be contenders for the second series of the revival.

The classic show initially ran for eight series from 1992 to 2000 on ITV, before a short-lived revival on Sky One with two series across 2008 and 2009.

Bradley Walsh and his son, actor Barney Walsh, are co-hosting the BBC reboot, and 'The Chase' presenter recently revealed his wife and Barney's mum, Donna Derby, used to choreograph the cheerleaders on the original series.

He previously told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Barney’s mum, my wife, used to choreograph all the cheerleaders and then subsequently became an associate producer on the show for all the boys that ran the show originally."

Back in January, it was reported the BBC were already in talks to recommission 'Gladiators' for a big money deal.

An insider told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column at the time: "There are already plans to make another series.

"The new episodes are due to be filmed this summer."