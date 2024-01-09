The crowd of the new 'Gladiators' reboot was left shocked when a woman gave birth in the audience.

The 'Gladiators' set was sent into chaos after medics were rushed to a woman who went into labour

Medics had to be rushed to the set in the Utilita Arena, Sheffield, during the filming of an episode for the revamped show, after a woman went into labour.

Host Bradley Walsh is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "There was a lady whose waters broke during a show. She gave birth in the audience. We had a Gladiator baby.”

The 63-year-old star, who is best known for presenting the ITV game show 'The Chase', hosts the rebooted BBC programme with his son Barney, 26, which sees competitors take part in fan-favourite challenges, such as Hang Tough, against the resident Gladiators.

Bradley didn't expect the warm welcome he received on the show.

He said: "I didn’t expect the atmosphere to be the way it was. Coming out on to the stage is a vivid memory for me.

“You’ve got everyone around you in that big round arena, all the lights going off, all the cannons, and everyone screaming and cheering – that was spectacular. The arena was electric, it was alive, and everyone could really feel that.”

While Barney is enjoying his presenting role on the BBC programme, 'The Larkins' actor revealed he and his father were not always professional on set.

He previously said: "There were lots of laughs. We had fun. There had to be retakes because we were just having a laugh with each other. But that’s what our relationship is like!"

'Gladiators' returns to BBC One on Saturday 13 January at 5:50pm and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.