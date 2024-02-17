Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won't quit 'Dancing On Ice'.

Although they recently announced their retirement from their partnership after 50 years skating together, they have no plans to quit their judging roles on 'Dancing On Ice'.

'DOI' creative director Dan Whiston told The Sun newspaper: "I’m 100 per cent grateful to Jayne and Chris because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be where I am now.

"I feel like they groomed me for this position I do now, so I’m super grateful and they’re very close friends of mine as well. It’s bittersweet.

"I’m super, super sad they’re retiring, but at the same time I think there could be other things happening there.

"I don’t want to give it away too much but they have given so much to 'Dancing on Ice'. I think it’s just a time to celebrate their career and what a wonderful time it's been.

"Without them there wouldn’t have been a 'Dancing on Ice' so, for me, it’s a huge celebration.

"They’ll be continuing obviously with the show."

The pair also believe their partnership has lasted so long, because they have not been romantically involved.

The ice skaters - who claimed the gold medal at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics in 1984 - believe their partnership has endured because it has been strictly professional.

Jayne told the Daily Mail they made a "conscious decision" to put ice-skating first, while Christopher joked: "Maybe that's why we've stayed together for long — because we never got married!"

Jayne has been married for 34 years to sound engineer Phil Christensen, and they have two children, Kieran, 21, and Jessica, 17.

Christopher has been in a relationship with 'Dancing on Ice' star Karen Barber since 2011 and has sons, Jack, 25, and Sam, 23, with ex-wife Jill Trenary.