Ryan Thomas has won the ITV show

The 39-year-old TV star - who is best-known for playing Jason Grimshaw on 'Coronation Street' - and his professional partner Amani Fancy have been crowned as the winners of the ITV show.

Ryan and Amani secured a perfect score from the judges after they performed an eye-catching routine to the sound of 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons.

Christopher Dean hailed their performance, saying: "You put your heart and soul into that right from the beginning - you left it all out there on the ice."

Jayne Torvill also described their performance as "beautiful" and "seamless".

Ryan and Amani claimed the 'Dancing on Ice' crown ahead of 'Made In Chelsea' star Miles Nazaire, who came in second, and broadcaster Adele Roberts, who finished in third place.

Prior to the final, Greg Rutherford was forced to withdraw from the show after suffering an injury.

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement: "Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from 'Dancing On Ice' after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

"Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

"We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery.

"We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the 'Dancing On Ice' family."

Holly Willoughby also addressed the issue during the broadcast.

The 43-year-old presenter said: "You may have noticed that Greg and Vanessa weren't part of our opening.

"Unfortunately, Greg injured himself in rehearsals earlier today. We're all completely gutted. Sadly, he cannot continue in the competition."