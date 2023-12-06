Joel Dommett has signed up to front a new game show on Netflix.

Joel Dommett is said to have signed up to host a secretive, untitled game show on Netflix

The ‘Survivor’ host is said to be “really excited” to be adding another credit to his long list of TV achievements, which include the BBC reboot of the survival reality show, and ITV’s star-studded talent shows ‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘The Masked Dancer’.

Joel is expected to host a new, untitled secretive project with the streaming giant in the near future.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Joel is one of the most in-demand presenters right now and this just proves it.

“It’s rather unprecedented to be the star man across three networks but clearly he’s doing something right. Joel is really excited by the new show.”

Despite only hosting 'Survivor' rather than taking part in it, Joel, 38, still got in shape for the show.

He told the publication: “This was the opportunity to get into a routine for several weeks.

“I could train every day and eat well, stay on a real structure, and it’s really fun for me to do that.

“At the end of the show I was in the best shape I’ve been in for three or four years.”

This year’s National Television Awards host recently hit another milestone in his personal life when his wife Hannah Cooper, 32, gave birth to their first baby, a son named Wilde, in September.

Of the experience, Joel told the Daily Mirror last month: "Life’s been pretty crazy since I got back, me and Hannah were just enjoying our last few weeks together nesting. I was so worried she would give birth whilst we were away filming, so I was very pleased that didn’t happen. Now we have a new baby in our lives, alongside my other baby, ‘Survivor’!

"It’s amazing, it’s everything everyone says it will be and more. Nothing can prepare you for it. But we’re very happy as our new little family and Hannah has been beyond amazing.

"It's so difficult, isn't it? And you do get a lot of advice, and I've been reading all of the books and listening to all of the podcasts and things like that.”