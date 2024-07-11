Jonathan Ross is in talks for a reality show - but has ruled out 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Jonathan Ross has ruled out 'I'm a Celeb' but could be in talks for 'Strictly'

The 63-year-old broadcaster has sparked speculation he could be set to sign up for 'Strictly Come Dancing' after teasing he is trying to make space in his schedule for a "reality type thing".

Appearing on 'The Therapy Crouch' podcast, he said: "I'm still doing the talk show ['The Jonathan Ross Show']. That's coming back next year. I'm doing Masked Singer again this year.

"I might be doing a reality type thing if I can get all the dates to work, which is quite a fun thing."

When host Peter Crouch asked if he will be boarding a plane and heading Down Under, he said: "No, not the jungle. I wouldn't go in the jungle. I wouldn't want to eat that stuff. And I wouldn't... I'd just get bored."

He then spilled that he has a fear of heights, adding: "I tell you what I wouldn't like on that, the height thing when they make you walk out of that thing in the beginning. But I just don't think it would be a fun thing to do. When you get older, you do have to factor in, you know, what do I actually want to do with my time?"

At one time, Jonathan was rumoured to be replacing the late Sir Bruce Forsyth as host of the BBC One Latin and ballroom show - but insisted he was too loyal to rival ITV.

However, he ruled out a return to the Beeb after he was suspended for 12 weeks without pay by the broadcaster in 2008, after a series of lewd answerphone messages left for actor Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter Georgina Baillie were aired on BBC Radio 2's 'The Russell Brand Show' without consent.

He told Digital Spy: "That would never happen, oh come on. I'm not going to be offered it. I'm very happy at ITV. I'm an ITV person. I have no problem with the BBC, but I have no intention of going back there to host shows."