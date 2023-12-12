Sam Thompson received 57 per cent of the vote in the 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!' final.

The 31-year-old 'Made In Chelsea' star was in the final three with retired boxer Tony Bellew and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, but managed to charm audiences enough to be crowned King of the Jungle.

According to statistics released by ITV, Sam earned 57 per cent of the votes cast, whilst runner-up Tony trailed behind with 14 per cent less than the podcaster.

In an earlier poll, Sam took 43 per cent of the votes, with Tony and Nigel receiving 31 and 26 per cent respectively, leaving the GB News host in third place.

When presenters Ant and Dec announced the result, the podcaster was left "overwhelmed".

He said: "I'm really overwhelmed, I didn't think I'd even be invited on the show. I don't know what to say."

Fighting through tears, Sam thanked all of his supporters who made the effort to vote for him.

He said: "I'm so grateful, thank you so much. I've dreamed of doing this show for years and years and you've made a boy's dream come true."

Despite coming second, Bellew, 41, was over-the-moon that Sam had won, with the two becoming incredibly close during their time in the jungle.

He said: "I knew, 10 days ago. I knew when I first met him, I've never met a person like him ... He deserves it more than anything and I couldn't be happier."