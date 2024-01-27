Lorraine Kelly has been unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'.

Lorraine Kelly has left the ITV show

The 64-year-old TV presenter has become the latest celebrity to leave the ITV show, after revealing that she was inside the Owl costume.

After her identity was revealed to the audience, Lorraine said: "I've loved being Owl - I've loved every single second, the show is so joyful."

Lorraine also relished the chance to sing in front of an audience.

She said: "I just wanted to have a bit of fun to kick off the year and to be a bit silly. I've never had a chance to sing in front of an audience before, and I thought if I was behind a mask it wouldn't be as scary."

Lorraine was actually surprised that the 'Masked Singer' judges didn't immediately detect her Scottish accent.

She explained: "I was astounded that the panel didn't get me right away, because I thought they would hear my Scottish accent.

"I worked really quite hard to try and not be too Scottish, but I thought they would get me right away, and I thought it was hilarious who they were saying. It was really funny. I was really pleased that they didn't get me."

Meanwhile, Lorraine has taken to social media following her exit from the show, admitting that she had "such a happy time" on 'The Masked Singer'.

The veteran TV star - who has hosted 'Lorraine' on ITV since 2010 - wrote on X: "Did you guess??

"Yep - I was OWL on The Masked Singer - what fun !

"Thanks to all the team for such a happy time - loved it so much [heart emoji] (sic)"