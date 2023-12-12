Hotels with a 'Love Island' theme could be on the way.

Bosses on the ITV dating reality show are hoping to capitalise on its success, by registering the 'Love Island' name so it can be used to create their own hotels.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "It may sound like a bit of a whacky idea but in many ways 'Love Island' hotels are a no-brainer.

"After all, the dating show is all about people basking in the sunshine by the poolside in luxurious accommodation.

"Then there’s the added prospect of finding love with someone while you are away. So they’re just trying to replicate the vibe of the show.

“Why not go the whole hog and give the hotels a total 'Love Island' feel?”

A brand-new show will be returning to ITV2 next month titled 'Love Island: All Stars', which will see former contestants return to the villa.

Rumoured contestants include Kaz Crossley, Faye Winter, Ovie Soko and Joe Garratt, whilst Maya Jama will be back as host.