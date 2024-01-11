'Love Island' fans have the chance to pick which Islanders will couple up in the 'Love Island: All Stars' launch episode on Monday (15.01.24).

Love Island reveals return of twist for All Stars launch

Anton Danyluk, Chris Taylor, Demi Jones, Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole, Luis Morrison, Mitchel Taylor, and Toby Aromolaran will take part in the opening episode of the dating show's brand-new spin-off series, and voting is now open for fans to choose who starts off with who.

Voting is free via the 'Love Island' app and viewers have until 9pm on Friday (12.01.24) to have their say, but they can only vote once.

Fans have already started speculating about who might couple up after Kaz and Toby, and Liberty and Jake, previously hooked up in series seven.

Jake and Liberty - who were affectionately known as Jiberty - were favourites to win the show at one stage, but their relationship fell apart, and they both walked just four days before the series seven final.

Liberty has already admitted it will be "awkward" if one of her exes pops up on the show - which is hosted by Maya Jama - but insisted she will be "focused" on her own journey to find love.

She said: "It’s always going to be awkward isn’t it, it’s always going to be weird seeing someone that you’ve been with getting with someone else.

"I wish my exes nothing but the best. I'm going to be focused on my own journey so if it was to happen I won’t be worrying about them - so I'll stay focussed on my goal, which is to find love."

'Love Island: All Stars' launches on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX STV