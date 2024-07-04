'Love Island' host Maya Jama will be left in tears during Thursday night's (04.07.24) Casa Amor recoupling episode, which has been extended.

Love Island host Maya Jama will be left in tears during Thursday night's Casa Amor recoupling episode

ITV bosses are said to have made the episode longer to include all thrills and spills from what looks set to be a “dramatic” recoupling, when the ladies return from second villa Casa Amor.

A TV source told MailOnline: "Maya feels connected to the Islanders ... she struggled to hide her emotion during filming of the Casa Amor recoupling.

"It was tough for her to see the reaction from some of the girls, who were shocked to discover the level of betrayal demonstrated by their partner.

"Some of the couples had been together for a significant number of weeks so it was particularly painful for those to reunite under different circumstances.

"It was one of the most dramatic Love Island episodes ever filmed, so much so, bosses had to extend the show."

Viewers will have to tune in to find out who recouples with who, but the 29-year-old TV presenter's reaction has sparked speculation that the episode will be full of post-Casa chaos.

Several Islanders who were in couples have kissed Casa newcomers since the villa girls headed over to Casa Amor.

Three of the female Islanders, Nicole Samuel, Mimii Ngulube, and Uma Jammeh have been sleeping outside on the Casa daybeds to show their loyalty to their partners back in the villa, but two of their men, Ayo Odukoya - who is coupled up with Mimii - and Wil Anderson, who is with Uma, have kissed other girls outside of challenges.

What's more, Sean Stone shocked his fellow male Islanders on Wednesday night (03.07.24) when he shared a smooch with Diamanté Laiva, despite being coupled up with Matilda Draper.