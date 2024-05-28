Mathew Horne "is a brilliant dad" and he's loving the challenge of fatherhood.

Mathew Horne was spotted with his child over the weekend

The 45-year-old actor and his wife Celina Bassili were spotted in London with their child over the weekend, but the couple have always made a concerted effort to keep their personal life out of the spotlight.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Mathew is a brilliant dad and he and Celina love being parents.

"Celina’s brother has a son who is a similar age and they love spending time together.

"Mathew also kept the news quiet because he prefers to live his life out of the spotlight, even though he’s a household name thanks to 'Gavin and Stacey'."

Despite this, Mathew's co-stars are all aware that he's now a dad.

The insider continued: "All his 'Gavin and Stacey' co-stars know about him being a dad, including James Corden and Joanna Page. They all have kids so you can imagine the talk on set for the Christmas special is going to centre a lot on their kids."

Matthew will star in the 'Gavin and Stacey' special later this year, and a source recently claimed that he could be joined on set by Sheridan Smith.

The 42-year-old actress could reprise the role of Ruth 'Rudi' Smith for the last-ever episode of the BBC comedy show.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "The script for 'Gavin and Stacey: The Finale' includes all of the show’s major players - including Smithy’s sister Rudi. Nothing has been signed and conversations are still very much ongoing - especially as the filming date has not been set.

"But all of the stops are being pulled out to make sure the whole cast are there, and in the coming weeks the production team hope to pin down everyone’s availability."