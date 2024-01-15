Michelle Keegan is set to be offered a multi-million-pound deal from Netflix after the success of 'Fool Me Once'.

Michelle Keegan set for Netflix multi-show deal

Former 'Coronation Street' actress Michelle, 36, stars in the streamer's adaptation of Harlan Coben's 2016 novel, which is currently its number one TV series in the UK and US, and Netflix bosses are said to be considering offering Michelle her own multi-show deal.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz: "She’s proved you don’t have to be the stereotypical plum-voiced leading lady to appeal to an international audience.

"Michelle offers something different, but with all the charm, glamour and sex appeal that makes her one of Britain’s most exciting acting exports.

"America is seen as a market where they believe she could make the greatest impact.

"With so many rival streamers eyeing Michelle up now, it’s a no-brainer for Netflix to sign her.

"But they’re likely to have to offer her a six-figure sum to keep her for multiple projects.”

Meanwhile, Michelle previously revealed she thought she would never work again after leaving 'Coronation Street'.

Michelle first found fame as Tina McIntyre on the ITV soap in 2008 before her alter-ego was killed off in 2014 and Michelle admitted she struggled with the idea of leaving.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', she said: "For me, it was a massive learning platform. I took a long, long time to decide to leave – it was very hard.

"And then when they told me they were killing off my character and there was no going back, I thought I would never work again. My security was ripped away, which made me push forward and work harder.”