Michelle Keegan believes there is "a lot of snobbery surrounding soaps".

Michelle Keegan believes there is 'a lot of snobbery surrounding soaps'

The 36-year-old actress - who stars alongside Joanna Lumley in the new Netflix thriller series 'Fool Me Once' - shot to fame in 'Coronation Street', but after leaving Weatherfield and starring in several dramas, Michelle has defended soaps from their critics, and insisted serial dramas are the "best learning platform" an actor can have.

She told the 'Happy Place' podcast: "I’m naturally disciplined but I think that’s come from being in a soap.

“I think there’s a lot of snobbery surrounding soaps. For me, it’s the best learning platform you can ever do as an actor.

"I remember we were filming three different storylines at one time, with three different directors, not in chronological order, going back and forward.

“Being in a soap, it’s so fast-paced you have to be on your game.

“I was working with the likes of Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner) and Bill Roache (Ken Barlow), so you have to know your stuff and be on it.

“I feel like that discipline I learnt from soaps at such a young age I sort of carried that through my career.

“So when I go on set I know exactly what I’m saying and doing.”

Her new programme 'Fool Me Once', which documents a young woman's investigation into the mystery of her husband's reappearance on camera after he was believed to have passed away, has proved to be a huge success on Netflix.

Despite enjoying her time working on the project, Michelle admitted there were moments that left her uncomfortable, such as when she had to swear at Joanna during a rehearsal.

Appearing on 'The One Show', she said: "Honestly, when I read the script, I was like, ‘Oh no, oh no!’

“We had a bit of a laugh, didn’t we, when we were rehearsing? I don’t think I said it when we were in rehearsals, I was like, ‘I can’t! I can’t!’ "

Joanna added: “When it’s not used very often, bad language comes … it slaps out of the screen at you, it does.”