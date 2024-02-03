Netflix is believe to be planning a celebrity rival to 'The Traitors'.

Netflix planning The Traitors rival

The streaming giant is set to feature a number of US and UK reality stars in their new show, where they will battle it out for a £1 million prize.

And, rather than the BBC's location of a Scottish castle, Netflix is planning to whisk its contestants off to an exotic location.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Netflix are working with a British production company for their version of 'The Traitors' for celebrities.

"They are casting British and American reality TV stars, with a £1million prize.

"They’ll go to a really exotic location overseas.

“Netflix always puts on big budget, slick shows and they think this could be a huge ratings winner.

“It’ll no doubt annoy the BBC, with their celeb version not yet off the ground.”

'The Traitors' - hosted in the UK by Claudia Winkleman - has become a huge ratings hit for the BBC and also picked up prizes at the National Television Awards, TV Baftas and the Royal Television Society awards.

The BBC is working on its own celebrity version with stars including Coleen Rooney, Rebekah Vardy, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Gary Lineker all believed to be under consideration.