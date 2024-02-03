Nicky Campbell has been unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'.

The 62-year-old TV presenter has exited the ITV show, after loving his 'Masked Singer' experience.

Nicky - who wore the Dippy Egg outfit - told the audience: "I love the show. We watched it at home with my girls.

"I can kind of sing so when the opportunity came up, I thought, 'Yeah, absolutely. Incredible.' And it was."

Nicky is a long-time friend of 'Masked Singer' judge Davina McCall, and the TV presenter became visibly emotional when he revealed his identity to the audience.

Davina, 56, was also surprised that she didn't guess Nicky's identity.

She said: "Nicky's a friend, we've been working together for 13 years and I cannot believe I didn't recognise your voice. I didn't recognise your singing voice. I know your singing voice. This is insane!"

Nicky, on the other hand, claimed that he doesn't know who is inside the other costumes.

He confessed: "I have not got a clue who anyone else is. You never see anything because you've got masks on all the time, so you can't see a thing.

"The worst thing about being in the costume is when the lid goes on the top of Dippy Egg, and all of a sudden, it's like you're in a deep-sea diving suit!"

Meanwhile, later in the same episode, pop star Melody Thornton was also unmasked.

The 39-year-old Pussycat Doll revealed that she was behind the Maypole costume.

After her identity was revealed, Melody said: "I think that the thing about this show is that it's all positive. You actually just get to have fun, and it's been lovely bringing this character to life!"