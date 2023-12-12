Nigel Farage told 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!' bosses to "go to hell" after they said he couldn't shower naked.

The 59-year-old former politician - who was one of the main campaigners for Brexit, which saw UK citizens vote to leave the European Union in 2016 - caused a stir due to his penchant for washing himself in his birthday suit in the camp's shower facilities.

Despite being asked to cover his modesty, Nigel - who finished in third place - ignored pleas, citing it would be unhygienic to wear trunks the whole time.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: "I was told that I shouldn't be naked. And yet the doctor said, personal hygiene really matters in the jungle, checking yourself for horrors like leeches matter.

“You're not going to do that unless you are naked so I ignored what ITV said. And I continued to shower naked every day.

“Interestingly, many other campmates did the same. Only I got the publicity, but you know something? I couldn't care less.

"The only fight I had in the jungle with the producers was over that.

"I had a huge row. I was told in interest of taste and in respect for the cameramen and women that I shouldn't be doing it.

"I said, 'Go to hell!'"

The GB News host's reservations were proven to be correct, as the new king of the jungle Sam Thompson had woken up to find a leech in a very intimate area.

He said: "The day I did it [showered nude] it was lashing with rain. Leeches will crawl up your leg and embed themselves in the warmest part of your body.

"Sam did not shower naked and Sam did not check himself. Sam woke up one morning screaming – the leach was huge. It was on his a*** and the sleeping bag looked like a murder scene.

"So there were very good reasons. Afterwards, my other campmates did the same, four other blokes stripped naked."