Oti Mabuse has hired a stylist to help her feel good in her post-baby body.

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional - who welcomed her first daughter into the world in December 2023 with husband Marius Iepure - has been adjusting to life without dancing for hours each day, which has contributed to her changing body shape.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, she reflected on her recent return to the 'Dancing On Ice' judging panel with the help of stylist Emma Lane.

She explained: "Once you become a mum, all those things you cared about you just don’t care about.

"You are not important anymore, it’s all about the baby. My body has changed, and I want to try new things.”

She previously reflected on her changing figure, noting her body "just doesn’t burn as fast as it used to".

In a social media post, she credited her parents Peter and Dudu with being her inspiration to start a family of her own.

While they never put her "under any pressure", she added: "I am who I am because of my mom and dad.

"I would want nothing more than to have them in my children’s life. To teach them values, skills and advice them how we were raised.”

Oti revealed she had given birth in a joyous Instagam post on Chrismas Day (25.12.24), having also announced her pregnancy on the social media site.

Last summer, she and Iepure wrote in a joint post: "Our 'yes' year is getting better and better and so is our little family.

"We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for...

"We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus [dog] leo, it’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…"