Oti Mabuse pregnant

Oti Mabuse is pregnant.

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star and Marius Iepure are expecting their first child together and Oti made the announcement live on air during ITV's 'Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show' on Saturday (26.08.23).

Oti, 33, was joined on the show by her 40-year-old dancer husband as he guided guests Marisha Wallace and Chizzy Akudolu through a dance routine before they announced they had been "holding in some good news".

Oti said: "Speaking of things that you didn't know at home, we have a little something for all of you, we've been holding some good news. We're having a baby!"

Oti and Marius met in Germany during a dance trial and competed together in several competitions.

They tied the knot in 2014 and he moved to the UK with her when she was offered 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Speaking previously to the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine, she said: "I realise how lucky I was. Marius moved to England for me. He had to make many sacrifices for me, and he had his own goals.

"He'd be working in Iceland, Romania, Canada, but he would get back to spend the days I had off with me. Sometimes he would only be able to get back for a few hours, but he'd come to Blackpool just so he could cuddle me before a show.

"Whatever I want, Marius helps me get it. He helps me remember why I'm doing what I'm doing. He'll say, 'Think of where you started out. Think of how far you've come.' He's my biggest cheerleader."