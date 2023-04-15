Oti Mabuse's new weekend chat show feels like a "dream job".

Oti Mabuse's dream job

The first hour-long episode of 'Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show', hosted by the ‘Dancing on Ice’ judge, 32, airs on Saturday (15.04.23) and Oti is over the moon.

Speaking on 'This Morning', she said: "This show for me has been a dream. Honestly, it’s one of those shows where you go 'one day when I’m done with this dancing this is what I’d really love to do'.

"I wanted it to be about positivity, I wanted to have open conversations, things that I love. I love being on my phone and on the internet, but looking at the positive stuff and talking about upcoming shows.

"So, it’s a mixture of a lot of things… and cooking, because I’m terrible at it. This is my way, selfishly, of learning how to cook.

"I want people to watch it on a Saturday morning and feel like it’s setting them up for a good day that they’re going to have for the rest of the day. It’s just light, it’s only one hour and it’s fun."

Oti is said to be viewed as one of "ITV’s golden girls” - despite her show ‘Romeo and Duet’ lasting just one season.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper’s TV Biz column: “Oti is still considered one of ITV’s golden girls and bosses are delighted with her as a judge on 'Dancing On Ice', so they’re sure she’ll be a hit.”