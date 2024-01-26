Paddy McGuinness will cover Rylan Clark's BBC Radio 2 show for a month.

The 50-year-old star will make his debut in the Saturday afternoon slot on February 10 and has promised to bring "an endless supply of dad jokes" during his four weeks on the programme.

Paddy said: "I’m really excited to be taking over the reins of Rylan’s show and keeping his seat warm for four weeks.

"I can’t wait to bring the fun, and an endless supply of dad jokes, to Radio 2 every Saturday."

The former 'Top Gear' host will include Rylan's regular features during his guest stint - including the Couch Potatoes quiz that sees listeners go head-to-head in a test of their film and TV knowledge - while the usual presenter is away "filming something very special".

Rylan said: "I’m going to be off for a few weeks filming something very special – so the wonderful Paddy McGuinness is going to be keeping my lovely Radio 2 listeners entertained while I’m away. Over to you Paddy."

It is not the first time that Paddy has stepped in for the station as he hosted the Ten To The Top quiz when mid-morning presenter Vernon Kay was running an ultra-marathon for BBC Children In Need.

Head of BBC Radio 2 Helen Thomas said: "Paddy did a great job presenting Ten To The Top for Vernon Kay whilst he took on his Ultra Ultramarathon Challenge for BBC Children In Need last year.

"He was warmly welcomed by the listeners so it’s wonderful to welcome him back to Radio 2 to sit in for Rylan on Saturday afternoons for four weeks."