Patsy Palmer is returning to 'EastEnders'.

The 51-year-old actress - who now lives in California with her family - will be reprising her role as Bianca Jackson for "a short stint this spring", which will begin when her stepdaughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) visits her in Milton Keynes with Zack Hudson (James Farrar) following her off-screen break-up with Terry Spraggan (Terry Alderton), and the soap veteran is "so excited" to be back once again.

Patsy said in a statement: "I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. 'EastEnders' holds such a special place in my heart so it’s always a pleasure to be back."

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw is "thrilled" Patsy agreed to come back to the show again because she has always been a "fan favourite" and teased there will be lots of "drama" for Bianca.

He said: "I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson. Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan favourite. We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney."

Bianca made her debut in Albert Square in 1993, with Patsy leaving the soap in 1999 before returning again in 2008 for a six-year stint. The actress last reprised the role for Whitney's planned wedding to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) in 2019 but a planned reappearance in 2020 was axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shona is known to be leaving the soap this year but it is currently unknown if Bianca will be involved with Whitney's exit storyline, or how long Patsy will be on screen for this time around.