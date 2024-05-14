Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Tomb Raider’ is being made into a series by Amazon Prime Video.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Tomb Raider’ is being made into a series by Amazon Prime Video

The ‘Fleabag’ creator, 38, will write and executive produce the latest adaptation of the popular video game series, which was famously turned into a film franchise starring Angelina Jolie and then Alicia Vikander as archaeology adventurer Lara Croft.

Amazon announced on Tuesday (14.05.24) it had commissioned the series, with Phoebe saying in a statement: “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode.

“‘Tomb Raider’ has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators.

“Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said about the commission during Amazon’s first upfront presentation on Tuesday: “Phoebe has a lifelong love affair with Lara Croft, and very soon we’ll start the world wide search for who will play this iconic role.”

The news comes on the back of the huge success of Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ video game adaptation, which scored a quick season two renewal.

Phoebe’s upcoming series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Originally created by British video game developer Core Design, ‘Tomb Raider’ has become one of the most iconic video game franchises in history.

As of 2022, the game franchise has released more than 20 games and sold more than 95 million copies.

It follows Indian Jones-style British archaeologist Lara Croft who travels the world searching for lost artifacts.

Phoebe’s take on the game will be produced by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.

Alongside Phoebe, its executive producers include Jenny Robbins from Wells Street Productions, Dmitri M Johnson of dj2 Entertainment and Michael Scheel and Legendary Television.

Amanda Greenblatt and Ryan Andolina will serve as consulting producers under their Star Party banner.

Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games previously announced they would be collaborating to publish a new multiplatform ‘Tomb Raider’ game, which is currently unpublished but will be a single-player, narrative-driven action-adventure.