Rylan Clark suffered stroke-like symptoms during his mental breakdown.

Rylan Clark has opened up about his struggles

The 35-year-old TV star claims to have lost his vision and his hearing following his split from ex-husband Dan Neal in 2021.

Rylan - who has now returned to full health - said on the 'Great Company with Jamie Laing' podcast: "I lost my speech. I lost my vision for a little bit like it was all really just ... it was like having a really bad stroke. It was just so bizarre. And yeah, it took me months to go back to work.

"I think I was off for like four or five months. And I rarely would have like, four hours off, let alone f****** four months.

"So yeah, it was I mean ... I needed to do it. And I need to start again. And I needed to reset myself.

"But the only regret I've got from that is that I wish I'd never stopped and I've just dealt with it in a different way. But I didn't. And then it was out of my control."

Rylan moved in with his mum as his health issues began to spiral.

The TV star also recalled thinking that he was "crazy" and that he "couldn't be trusted".

Rylan - who was married to Dan between 2015 and 2021 - explained: "I thought I was crazy. Well, I was, because the only explanation is going to be. I've lost my mind. So when you stop believing something, you become it. So I was like, 'Well, clearly, I'm mad. Clearly, I'm unwell. Clearly, I'm not right.'

"I was living with my mum at the time because I didn't want to be in my own house. I didn't want to do nothing. I couldn't be trusted to be perfectly honest. Yeah, it was bad. I just have to be honest."