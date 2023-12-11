Sam Thompson looks set to "bank a million" after winning 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Sam Thompson won I'm A Celebrity 2023

The 'Made in Chelsea' star was crowned King of the Jungle after triumphing on the ITV reality show on Sunday night (10.12.23) and a new report suggests he's already being flooded with mega-bucks deals including plans for his own TV show.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Sam will easily bank a million in the next year thanks to the jungle. Calls have already started to be made about opportunities for Sam - including his own TV series. There has also been a flurry of big- money deals thrown his way."

The insider added: "He has always been popular among younger people thanks to his reality TV past, but now he’s known and loved by millions. Winning 'I’m A Celebrity' can do wonders for careers and Sam is certainly no exception."

Sam jumped into the arms of runner-up Tony Bellew when hosts Ant and Dec announced the result of the public vote, before admitting he was "overwhelmed" by his win.

He said: "I'm really overwhelmed, I didn't think I'd even be invited on the show. I don't know what to say."

Asked what he had to say to those who had voted for him, he tearfully said: "I'm so grateful, thank you so much. I've dreamed of doing this show for years and years and you've made a boy's dream come true."

Tony wasn't too disappointed to have finished second as he felt his new friend was a more than worthy winner. He said: "10 days ago, I knew. I knew when I first met him, I've never met a person like him ... He deserves it more than anything and I couldn't be happier."

Earlier in the evening, Nigel Farage was announced to have come third and admitted he was "absolutely thrilled" to have made it so far in the show. He said: "I'm not surprised [too be third], I'm absolutely thrilled."