Sam Thompson has been tipped to become the "big winner" from 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Sam Thompson has starred on the ITV show

The 31-year-old TV star and his girlfriend Zara McDermott could actually become the TV industry's latest power couple, according to an expert.

Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, told The Sun newspaper: "Sam Thompson is the standout star of the jungle and I think he will be the big winner in career and money stakes, too.

"His likeable nature, kindness and openness about his relationship and his ADHD have secured him a place in the hearts of the nation and he’s well on his way to national treasure status.

"I can see Sam and Zara becoming a power couple that the nation loves."

Nick thinks brands will flock towards Sam when he leaves the Australian jungle.

The industry expert described Sam as the "perfect package" for brands and Nick even predicted that he'll become a millionaire within a few years.

Nick said: "Sam is the perfect package for TV and brands and he will be a multi-millionaire by the time he's 35!"

Meanwhile, Sam recently opened up about his ADHD diagnosis, insisting that he's "not ashamed" in any way.

The TV star was diagnosed with ADHD and autism last year, and he discussed his experiences with his 'I'm A Celebrity' campmates Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes.

Speaking about his diagnosis, Sam shared: "[It happened] last year, mate. There’s loads of people who are actually like of a certain age who get diagnosed way later.

"When the low bits happen, it goes low. But then the highs are really high."