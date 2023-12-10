Sam Thompson has won 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star was named King of the Jungle on Sunday (10.12.23) and promptly jumped into the arms of runner-up Tony Bellew when hosts Ant and Dec announced the results, before admitting he was "overwhelmed" by the result.

He said: "I'm really overwhelmed, I didn't think I'd even be invited on the show. I don't know what to say."

Asked what he had to say to those who had voted for him, he tearfully said: "I'm so grateful, thank you so much. I've dreamed of doing this show for years and years and you've made a boy's dream come true."

Tony wasn't too disappointed to have finished second as he felt his new friend was a more than worthy winner.

He said: "10 days ago, I knew. I knew when I first met him, I've never met a person like him... He deserves it more than anything and I couldn't be happier."

Sam had been open about being a superfan of the show and admitted it was "100 times" better than he had expected it to be.

Interviewed alongside Tony ahead of the result, he was asked if it had lived up to his expectations and said: "It did so much more, I've never been so shocked in my life, times 100 everything, the little moments are the best moments as well. My favourite time in the entire jungle was when Snake Rock came back and we had the entire family back together... The vibe was so amazing and I thought, 'I don't think I've ever been as happy as I am now.' "

Meanwhile, boxer Tony admitted he had found life in camp "very, very difficult" so was thankful for his friendships with Sam and JLS singer Marvin Humes.

He said: "You're alone with your own thoughts and my mind isn't the best, it wasn't easy. It was very very difficult and you think to yourself, 'What am I doing here?'

"I definitely think I was put here to be around Sam and get to know him, Marvin was a huge part of it as well, I can't believe he's not sitting here.

"Everyone was amazing... I know this is called 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' but I'm not one of them, a celebrity and no one felt like a celebrity, they were just normal. It's the first time in my life I've sat with a bunch of strangers and just thought, 'You're all sound people'. "

Earlier in the evening, Nigel Farage was announced to have come third and admitted he was "absolutely thrilled" to have done so.

He said: "I'm not surprised [too be third], I'm absolutely thrilled.."

Asked about being a divisive figure, the former politician admitted he hoped he had shown his "human" side.

He said: "Not everyone like the stuff I campaign for but whatever you think, we're all entitled to an opinion, I'm a human being like everyone else and I hope this has showed I'm as human as anybody - things I'm good at, things I'm bad at. I mucked in, I've thrown myself into camp life 100% and if you asked me would I do it again...I think I probably would."