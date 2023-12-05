Former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star Nella Rose "decided not to give any interviews" on Tuesday morning (05.12.23), according to Lorraine Kelly.

Lorraine Kelly left disappointed as Nella Rose 'decides not to give interview'

The 64-year-old TV presenter admitted it was "a shame" the YouTuber, who was voted off the ITV show on Monday night (04.12.23), couldn't join her for a chat via video link.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', to preview what was coming up on her own show, Lorraine said: "It's a shame she isn't talking to anyone this morning, but oh never mind."

Later in the morning on her own show, Lorraine said: "She was going to join us this morning but she’s decided not to give any interviews today, but we may catch up with her later."

However, Lorraine wished her well and hoped she was having a "lie in".

Nella didn't appear on the show, but a TV insider told The Sun Online that she "has not refused to do any press".

On Monday night’s 'I'm A Celebrity', Nella was in the bottom two alongside JLS singer Marvin Humes.

But Nella was voted out, and she is now backing reality TV star Sam Thompson to be crowned King of the Jungle.

She told co-hosts Ant and Dec: "I think Sam should be king of the jungle, he has wanted to do this since he was a kid.

"Every day it's like it's a new game."

Nella also admitted the series has helped her with several life skills.

She added: "I learned my cravings are not that deep, like I need chocolate, they can be suppressed.

"I learned I could live with other people and that my fears are bigger in my head."