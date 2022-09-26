Lucy Fallon is pregnant.

Lucy Fallon is expecting her first child with Ryan Ledson

The 26-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Bethany Platt in 'Coronation Street' - has confirmed that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Ryan Ledson.

The former soap star - who suffered a miscarriage in March - shared: "I was a bit shocked because of what we went through and I didn't think it would happen that soon. But we're made up and it felt like the next stage for us. It felt like it was meant to be."

Lucy - who is due to give birth in February - thinks her heartbreaking loss has actually strengthened her relationship with Ryan.

She told OK! magazine: "That changed things and it made us realise that was definitely what we wanted.

"Situations like that can really test your relationship and when you go through something that’s really horrible you see how the other person deals with stuff and how they support you and how you support them. It just made us closer and stronger."

Despite this, Lucy is still feeling anxious about her pregnancy.

The actress said: "Last time we assumed everything would be fine so we told Ryan’s parents and my parents, so this time we made sure everything was OK before we told anyone else, although I did tell my mum straight away.

"We didn’t want to get excited too quickly and get our hopes up. After we had our 12-week scan was when we started to actually talk about it and tell people and be excited about it.

"This time we’ve experienced all the nice things we couldn’t do last time. But I still feel worried and I don’t think you stop worrying.

"People say you get past 12 weeks and you feel better, but I think it’s something I’m always going to worry about."