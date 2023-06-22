Alan Carr and Daisy May Cooper are to star in a new ITV game show ‘Password’.

The channel has ordered seven episodes of a new entertainment programme, with a team helmed by Stephen Mangan and featuring the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ judge, 47, and the ‘Rain Dogs’ star, 36, as team captains.

The 55-year-old actor said: “’Password’ is a fantastic game show so it’s an absolute pleasure to be the host. Although how I’m going to keep Daisy and Alan in line I don’t know!”

Kate Rawcliffe, the head of entertainment commissioning at the network, added: “‘Password’ is a brilliantly fun format greatly complemented by a fabulous on-screen trio in Alan, Daisy and Stephen. 2023 has been a great year for game shows on ITV, and there are plenty more to come in 2024.”

The format - which is being produced for British screens by Talkback, a division of Fremantle, with Jonno Richards and Laura Gibson serving as executive producers - comes from an American show created by the telly legend Bob Stewart that originally aired in 1961 on CBS before moving to ABC and NBC.

The most recent edition was fronted by ‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer, 29, and executive produced by late night chat show stalwart Jimmy Fallon, 48.

