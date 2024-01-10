Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are joining 'This Morning'.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are joining This Morning

The 22-year-old actress won the most recent series of 'Strictly Come Dancing' with professional partner Vito, 31, and now the pair are teaming up with the ITV1 daytime programme to show to instruct three couples how to dance at celebratory events.

Speaking on Wednesday's (10.01.24) edition of 'This Morning', she said: "We are so, so excited! I'm apparently gonna be turning into a teacher and we are going to basically give three couples some dancing lessons. When couples kind of go to an event, a wedding, a birthday, or something like and you're always trying to get one of them up? We're gonna kind of show them the moves."

The former 'Coronation Street' star - who left her long-running role as Faye Windass on the ITV1 soap opera just months before taking to the dance floor - added that dancing has become a "huge part" of her life and admitted before joining the live arena tour of 'Strictly' that she still "cannot believe" that she won.

She said: "Dancing helps me in a lot of ways and it has become a huge part of my life. It's something that I really, really fell in love with, and if we can kind of help people feel the same way then that is amazing.

"I don't think it will ever sink in, it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I still cannot believe that we won. I have watched that video over and over and over again and I still can not believe it. It was such an emotional time and it kind of feels like a dream. It kind of feels like it didn't happen but it was the best dream ever."

For the chance to take part in Ellie and Vito's dance lessons, viewers can email [email protected] with the subject line Ellie and Vito and must include their contact number in the message.