Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards is aiming to do well on 'Dancing on Ice' for his former pro partner Tippy Packard, after she was forced to pull out of the series.

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards' Dancing on Ice pro partner pulls out of series with injury

The 60-year-old ski jumper was a late replacement for 'Gogglebox star' Stephen Lustig-Webb, after he had to withdraw from the show in October after breaking his ankle in training, and now Eddie's original partner Tippy has had to withdraw.

Eddie revealed Tippy sustained a knee injury after their skates "clashed" in training, and Vicky Ogden has now replaced her as his pro skating partner.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "We’ve got a slight miscommunication and our skates clashed and we fell over and she damaged her knee.

"We thought it was a couple of days off the ice, but it turned out to be a month off the ice, and they brought in a replacement and we carried on with Vicky Ogden.

"She’s lovely, but we’re kind of doing this for Tippy as well and Stephen, who broke his ankle."

But Eddie admitted taking part in the series is "a bit daunting", because he hasn't been able to train as much as his fellow stars due to being a late replacement.

He added: "So it's a bit daunting because everyone has been doing it for three months and I have been doing it for three weeks."

Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford, Hannah Spearritt, Roxy Shahidi, Ryan Thomas, and Ricky Hatton will skate on Sunday, while the other six stars, Eddie, Adele Roberts, Claire Sweeney, Lou Sanders, Miles Nazaire, and Ricky Norwood, will have to wait until Sunday January 21st for their first skate.

'Dancing on Ice' starts Sunday at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.