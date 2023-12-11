Tony Bellew almost quit I''m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' but his wife Rachael talked him out of it.

The former boxer competed on the ITV show alongside stars including JLS singer Marvin Humes and politician Nigel Farage and he ended up coming second to winner Sam Thompson, but Tony has admitted he almost gave up and walked out after Rachael made a surprise visit to the jungle camp.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning Britain' on Monday (11.12.23), he explained: "I'll never quit no matter how hard it gets. It was difficult. I was going through a lot before I went in there with my personal life, losing my nan and I missed my son's birthday which I promised him I'd never do again after I retired.

"When Rachael appeared in the jungle it broke me for a good 10 minutes. I wanted to walk out and leave with her.

"She told me I couldn't. It would have been such a disappointment for the kids. It broke my heart to leave her again."

He added of the difficult times in the jungle: "You're alone with your own thoughts and my mind isn't the best, it wasn't easy. It was very very difficult and you think to yourself: 'What am I doing here?'"

Tony went on to admit he doesn't feel disappointed about coming second - because he's convinced Sam was a worthy winner. He said: "10 days ago, I knew. I knew when I first met him, I've never met a person like him ... He deserves it more than anything and I couldn't be happier ... Everyone was amazing ... I know this is called 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' but I'm not one of them, a celebrity, and no one felt like a celebrity, they were just normal.

"It's the first time in my life I've sat with a bunch of strangers and just thought, 'You're all sound people'."