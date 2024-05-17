Alan Halsall is hoping to take part in 'I’m A Celebrity. . . Get Me Out of Here!' this year.

The 'Coronation Street' legend - who has played Tyrone Dobbs for 26 years - had been due to go into the Australian jungle last year but his trip Down Under was cancelled after he needed major knee surgery, but he's hoping to be recovered enough to take on the gruelling challenges of the show in a few months time.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “Alan was gutted when circumstances meant he couldn’t be considered for the line-up last year.

“I’m A Celebrity producers were also disappointed because they often like to have a Corrie star in the mix, and he is a particularly popular member of the cast.

“Alan and the show bosses are just glad he’s now in a position to be part of this year’s show — though the ­official line-up is months away from being confirmed.”

The 41-year-old actor took a short break from 'Corrie' when he underwent surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament last November.

He admitted at the time it would take almost a year to fully recover from the operation.

He wrote on Instagram after the procedure: “I have been told the surgery went really well.

“I know I have a long nine–12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me, but I’m sure with the support of family + friends I’ll get there.

“Any rehab tips or advice?”

When Alan was first speculated to be going on the ITV1 reality show, it was claimed producers were "over the moon" to have him on board.

A source said at the time: “Tyrone is one of Corrie’s most-loved characters so Alan comes with a ready-made fan base.

“Sometimes soap actors who are known for their iconic roles don’t quite translate once in camp - Adam Woodyatt being one recent example.

“But Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

Alan was even tipped to be the “jungle shower surprise” on the series, which is hosted by Ant and Dec.

The source continued: “I’m A Celeb viewers love a jungle shower surprise and Alan is hiding a killer bod under Tyrone’s oil-streaked mechanic overalls.

“Alan might be 40 but he easily ticks the soap hunk box, too.”