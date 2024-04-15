Over recent years, sales of rye have hugely increased, going from a position of decline (-1% value and -4% volume) to a place of growth (+7% value and +9% volume). If you're vegan or not, Rye is a brilliant source of nutrition. There are number of reasons as to why everyone is jumping on the rye bandwagon, and here is our top ten reasons as to why it's great to eat more rye:

Fights fatigue and tiredness:

High in iron, eating rye is a great way to reduce tiredness and fatigue, especially for those with a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Maintains healthy hair, skin and nails:

Rye is a rich source of zinc, which helps to contribute to healthy bones, hair, nails and skin.

Good for your gut:

Rich in dietary fibre, eating more rye helps to support a healthy digestive system.

Maintains healthy cholesterol:

Low in saturated fat, eating rye on a regular basis can help to contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.

High in essential vitamins:

Rye is high in folic acid and B vitamins thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid ; all of which contribute to a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Easy to enjoy:

It's easy to reap the benefits of rye - try baking with rye flour, swap white/brown for rye bread or easiest yet, enjoy Ryvita Crispbread as a lunch time snack.

Keeps you fuller for longer:

As the grain is high in fibre, it is broken down more slowly than other carbs ensuring more energy for longer periods of time.

Keeps you strong:

Rye acts a source of magnesium, an important nutrient to ensure normal muscle function.

A better alternative to refined carbohydrates:

Unlike highly refined carbohydrates, rye does not cause sharp spikes in blood sugar levels, which can lead to an increase in stored fat.

A versatile grain:

Rye is completely wheat-free and contains significantly less gluten than other grains, making it a great option for those who suffer from the dreaded bloated stomach that white bread can bring.