Vita and the Birds is the story of two women – Lady Vita Goldsborough and Dodie Blakeney from a dual timeline.

1938: Lady Vita Goldsborough lives in the menacing shadow of her controlling older brother, Aubrey. But when she meets local artist Dodie Blakeney, the two women form a close bond, and Vita finally glimpses a chance to be free.

1997: Following the death of her mother, Eve Blakeney returns to the coast where she spent childhood summers with her beloved grandmother, Dodie. Eve hopes that the visit will help make sense of her grief. The last thing she expects to find is a bundle of letters that hint at the heart-breaking story of Dodie’s relationship with a woman named Vita, and a shattering secret that echoes through the decades.

What she discovers will overturn everything she thought she knew about her family – and change her life forever.

What we think. Vita and the Birds is a novel that is so well written, that is heart breaking and will have laughing and crying throughout. A warm, honest and utterly relatable book.

The story telling is completely absorbing, with characters that are perfectly believable to the extent you will feel you are in the same room with them listening to their conversations or feeling as though you want join in. A marvellous novel that I defy the reader to put this book down once they have read the opening paragraph. FemaleFirst

The Author

Author Polly Crosby

Polly Crosby grew up on the Suffolk coast, and now lives with her husband and son in the heart of Norfolk. In 2018, Polly won Curtis Brown Creative’s Yesterday Scholarship, which enabled her to finish her debut novel, The Illustrated Child.

Later the same year, it was awarded runnerup in the Bridport Prize’s Peggy Chapman Andrews Award for a First Novel. Polly received the Annabel Abbs Creative Writing Scholarship at the University of East Anglia.

Polly can be found on Twitter, Instagram Website: pollycrosby.com

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk