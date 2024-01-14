1943

With her best friend having recently joined the Land Army and her mother lost in grief after the death of her father early in the war, Gloria is lonely. When she finds an unlikely kindred spirit in Jerome, an American soldier stationed in her Cotswolds village, Gloria begins to fall in love. But conflict between the soldiers and the villagers lead to an impossible choice with devastating consequences.

Present day.

After their dreams of starting a family are crushed, Philippa and her husband Marco need a fresh start. Focusing on repairing the crumbling walls and leaking roof of the Cotswolds house they impulsively bought seems easier work than repairing their relationship. When Philippa finds a hidden memorial hidden deep in the garden, the discovery only pushes them further apart. But as Philippa determines to uncover the truth behind the memorial, could the secrets it reveals be the key to finally putting their heartbreak to rest?

In our opinion

A story of romance, utter heartbreak, and one person’s determination to get to a past truth. The Garden Of Lost Secrets is a compelling read that crosses dual time spans about love, kindness and impossible choices to an extent mirrored across both periods and both linked through unfulfilled dreams and tragedies excellently told. Femalefirst

About the Author

Author Kerry Barrett

Kerry Barrett was a bookworm from a very early age and did a degree in English Literature, then trained as a journalist, writing about everything from pub grub to EastEnders.

Her first novel, Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered, took six years to finish and was mostly written in longhand on her commute to work, giving her a very good reason to buy beautiful notebooks. Kerry lives in London with her husband and two sons, and Noel Streatfeild’s Ballet Shoes is still her favourite novel.

The Garden Of Lost Secrets is released 18th January 2024

Publisher ‏ : ‎ HQ Digital (18 Jan. 2024)

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Paperback ‏ : ‎ 304 pages

ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0008603170

ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0008603175

