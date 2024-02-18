Brad Pitt reportedly “couldn’t be happier” with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The 60-year-old ‘Fight Club’ actor – who split from his wife Angelina Jolie, 48, in 2016 – was first linked to the jewellery executive, 34, in 2022, and multiple sources last week said the pair have taken the first big step in their relationship by moving in together.

Another insider has now said Brad has “found his spark” again with Ines, adding to People: “Since the divorce, Brad’s dated but never seriously. This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn’t be happier.”

The source went on: “With Ines, he found his spark again. It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy.”

They added Ines was “kind, funny and very special”, and said it was “amazing” to see Brad’s joy they were now apparently living together.

The source said: “They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him.

“Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing.”

A different insider close to Ines told People about how she has moved in with Brad: “It’s pretty recent. They are going very strong, and she is happier than ever.”

But the source added the Anita Ko vice president did not give up her own home when she shacked up with the actor.

Brad and Ines first sparked dating rumours in November 2022 when they were spotted looking intimate at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

In December they were seen together at Brad’s 59th birthday and they saw in the New Year together on holiday in Cabo San Lucas.

Then in August 2023, Ines was spotted wearing a necklace with a ‘B’ pendant, and Brad is said to now introduce her to people as his “girlfriend”.

Their romance came amid Brad’s bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina, over the French vineyard they once jointly owned.

It also started two months after Ines announced her split from ‘Vampire Diaries’ actor Paul Wesley, 41, to whom she was married for three years.

An insider close to the couple has also confirmed to People they are “serious” about each other, adding: “This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce. He introduces (Ines) as his girlfriend.”

They went on: “It’s great to see him in a good place.”

The pair travelled to Paris to celebrate Brad’s 60th birthday in December, according to Page Six, which added they checked into the five-star Bulgari Hotel where the outlet was told the duo spent “plenty of one-on-one time hunkered down in their lavish quarters”.