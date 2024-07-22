We give you the lowdown about what it means to dream about the ocean.

An ocean is a symbol of nature’s power, but also of your hidden desires and subconscious. A calm and flat ocean could be indicative of your inner peace and contentment. A stormy or unsettled sea could tell of some inner turmoil or future unrest within your emotions.

Can you see the bottom of the ocean floor? The transparency of the water could indicate how well you can see the truth about your life. The further you can see in the water, the more you have a good read of the situation. Any large body of water usually represents your subconscious and the journey of some information from your subconscious to your conscious. Perhaps there is something you need to bring to the surface as keeping it buried deep within the depths of your mind is not really working for you.

If you are in the ocean yourself and you are in difficulty, have you become overwhelmed in your life emotionally? Maybe you have taken on too many projects or too much emotional labour. It may be a sign that you need some time for self-care or your hobbies and interests. If you were swimming underwater then you may already be exploring to find answers, however if you were unwilling to hold your breath and put your head beneath the surface, it’s possible you’re not ready or willing to find out what’s going on in there.

If you are sailing on the ocean, are you in a stormy sea? This may mean that you are approaching a difficult period in your life. You will need fortitude and forward planning to deal with the times ahead.

Sailing in calm waters is always indicative of good luck and can represent travel or change in your life. It could be that you will be offered a-once-in a-lifetime opportunity!

If you were lost in the ocean in your dream then your life may be lacking some direction right now- you are simply drifting. Is it time you set sail for somewhere specific?

If you were standing on a beach looking out to the ocean, it’s possible you are on the brink of doing some soul searching- are you trying to find yourself? Or you are about to dive into a project or situation in your waking life and bracing yourself for it?

