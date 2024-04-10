The national flower of Japan, also known as Sakura, is a sign of renewal and optimism, so if you dream of cherry blossom, you may be entering a new phase of your life. You are feeling positive about this next chapter and rightly so- you deserve it.

Image courtesy of Unsplash

The flower has a very short blossoming season so dreaming about it indicates something you are looking forward to but you also know that whatever it is will be short-lived. While it will come and go in the blink of an eye, you know it will be worth it.

On the other hand, maybe you have recently come to the end of something wonderful and the dream represents how much you are missing it, despite all the fond memories it generated in such a modest amount of time.

The limited blossom reminds us of how transient life is- so you may have had an experience in your waking hours that has made you think about how precious the people are in your world. Perhaps the position you find yourself in is not so bad after all when you put it into perspective.

Could it represent an opportunity that doesn’t come around all that often? Do you need to grab it with both hands and see where it takes you? It is highly likely it will come around again but you will have to wait patiently for its next appearance.

The little pops of pink flowers are thought to represent the start of spring and the end of winter, so to dream about cherry blossom depends on how you feel about these seasons.

If you dislike winter and spring can’t come soon enough, maybe the blossom represents your relief at entering a season you enjoy, however if you prefer the winter months, the colder weather, the snow and the opportunity for hygge, it’s possible you are dreading the next phase.

The seasons may be symbolic of a period in your life that is inevitable but not preferable or alternatively one that you have been impatient for.

The dream could be due to you blossoming in something in your life right now. Perhaps you have settled into a particular role in your professional life like a new appointment or in your personal life- you believe you are an effective partner or parent and are feeling a little more confident in your abilities.

Is something about to happen in excess that you feel unprepared for? You know it’s coming and it may even be a rare occurrence but perhaps you don’t see the appeal that everyone else does or maybe you don’t appreciate it as much as others seem to. The dream may be acting as a reminder to you that we don’t all have to love the same things- it’s fine to see the world differently to those you spend your time with.

Maybe all the people around you appear to be blossoming in areas of their life that you think you aren’t and you feel immense pressure to attract as much attention as they do. It’s possible you don’t look or feel like the crowd, but this doesn’t have to be a bad thing and to dream of cherry blossom may simply reinforce this point.

by Lucy Moore for www.femalefirst.co.uk

