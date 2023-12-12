Entrepreneurship is marked by innovation and a relentless pursuit of professional excellence, yet it’s riddled with unique challenges irrespective of the industry. It’s a journey that demands not just creativity and skill but also the courage to break barriers and - often - defy conventional norms.

Rashelle Stetman image credit Cody Parvin

For budding entrepreneurs, women especially, the journey can be even more daunting as they are forced to juggle where society may expect them to be and where young, talented individuals hope to get. No one knows this better than Rashelle Stetman, a professional artist and entrepreneur whose personal success story transcends the art world.

Her journey began as a child, seeking refuge in the art world. It was her escape, a slice of peace in a world of chaos as her family went through turbulent times. Back then, while small hands painted away the anxieties and uncertainties, Rashelle knew what her true calling would be.

Still, she quickly faced disheartening challenges. “Very early on, I was discouraged from pursuing art because it was deemed an unstable career,” Rashelle shares. “I was made to believe that chasing dreams and coming out on the other side of it successful was pretty much confined to fiction.”

Nevertheless, Rashelle persevered. As obstacles kept on coming, she chose to pursue her goals and ambitions, regardless of the stakes at hand. Reflecting on her path so far, she reveals her unwillingness to compromise her career had caused relationships to fail and friendships to fall apart—something that a lot of aspiring entrepreneurs unfortunately experience.

“My friends were getting married, starting families. Some even went through divorces. I’ve even lost a partner, someone I thought was ‘the one,’ because they didn’t approve of my putting my career in fine art first,” she says. “But, I wasn’t going to give up. Art is my life; it’s pretty much my baby, and I don’t feel like I’ve lost or sacrificed anything because I am, indeed, doing what fulfills and makes me happy.”

Beyond her personal life, Rashelle had to face some of the art world’s pervasive issues, as well. She has endeavored not just to challenge but dismantle these—starting with the industry’s tendency to pigeonhole artists into specific categories.

“There are times when the industry will try to dictate how you should act, think, and even create. This is actually an ongoing process for me because these challenges just keep on coming sometimes,” she shares.

No matter how hard these battles can be, Rashelle still refuses to conform. Whether it was dealing with her peers’ criticism for becoming a commissioned artist straight out of college or pushing through singular forms of elitism where some artists seemed more intent on proving their superiority rather than fostering an inclusive environment, Rashelle kept on going.

Pursuing her own path, she refused to star in the ‘starving artist narrative’ or the limiting gallery system and chose to connect with her clients and muses on a deeper level, pouring her heart and soul into her work.

Her perseverance yielded tremendous results, positioning her as a sought-after fine artist among high-profile clientele, from celebrities to professional athletes. She reveals she has also been published in “Drawn: Leaders in Contemporary Illustration,” among many other publications in her 10-year-long journey in fine art thus far.

As she looks back on her journey, Rashelle is grateful for the successes - and prepared for any setbacks. More importantly, however, she hopes that her story will serve as an inspiration to others who are about to start their own businesses. She believes that chasing dreams and remaining steadfast in achieving one’s goals is far more important than listening to what society might have to say.

As she says, “There will always be some criticism or doubt when you choose to live your own truth. But success really isn’t defined by prevailing norms. It’s defined by the courage to redefine them, and I hope my journey can inspire others to honor their paths and decide what success means for them. Remember, the only limit to what you can achieve lies within your own mind.”

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

