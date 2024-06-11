Warner Bros. Games has revealed that ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ is to launch on September 3

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions To Release On September 3

The games company stated on Friday (07.06.24) that the highly anticipated game will launch this September and will give fans the opportunity to become a part of the world of Quidditch through either single player, co-op play, and competitive player vs. player online games.

The wizarding title has been developed by Unbroken Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games banner and will have a Standard Edition release on September 3 for £24.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

In addition to this, it will also be available to all PlayStation Plus members from September 3 to 30 for no extra cost.

Fans will recognise the familiar locations, characters, and other features from the beloved franchise and will get the chance to play as a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in various modes such as backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow and in spectacular showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup.

Players will get to play as or against Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and many more familiar faces. Additionally, gamers who own ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will be given the Bonus Legacy Pack. All they need to do is download ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ and connect to their Warner Bros. Games account.

Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad said: “‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ gives fans a chance to delve further into the Harry Potter world with the thrill of playing this beloved, fantastical sport.”

He continued: “The team has worked to capture the spirit of Quidditch, including iconic characters and never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.”

Unbroken Studios CEO Paul Ohanian said: “The team is excited to unveil ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions ‘and showcase our take of this magical sport.”

He continued: "We’ve worked hard to create a Quidditch game to play solo or with friends, that is an authentic representation of the fan-favourite sport.”

Find the announcement trailer for the game here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8m5VvKSW78A

To learn more about the game, visit: https://www.quidditchchampions.com/en-gb. Join the conversation on Facbook (https://www.facebook.com/gaming/quidditchchampions), X (https://x.com/quidditchgame) , Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/quidditchchampions/), Discord (https://discord.com/invite/quidditchchampions), and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@QuidditchChampions).