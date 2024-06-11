'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' is coming to the App Store next month.

On 2 July, the critically-acclaimed horror game – which was developed and published by Capcom - will release on iPhone 15 Pro/ Pro Max, and every iPad and Mac with an M1 chip or later.

The title will be followed by a remake of 'Resident Evil 2', which is currently in development for the aforementioned Apple devices.

Powered by Capcom's RE Engine and employing Apple's MetalFX Upscaling technology, both games run natively on Apple silicon across the company's machines, and promise to deliver an impressive experience – both graphically and in terms of performance - akin to modern consoles.

For the iPhone and iPad editions of 'Biohazard', players will be able to utilise enhanced controls, including an all-new Auto Fire feature, which promises to give users a more approachable option for ranged encounters with enemies.

In order to access the feature, players simply need to aim a gun at their foes, and the weapon will automatically begin to fire for a set period of time.

At launch, players will be able to access a portion of each game for free before accessing the full titles.

'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' is available to pre-order now, and will be bundled with the 'Not A Hero' story DLC, which sees Chris Redfield attempt to finally put the case to rest.

For players who want a deeper experience, the Golden Edition upgrade offers a range of optional DLC, including 'End of Zoe', 'Banned Footage Vol. 1' and 'Vol. 2', the 5-Coin Set, Survival Pack, and Madhouse difficulty mode.