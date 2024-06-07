Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars in a breathtaking documentary for Bulgari.

The 41-year-old actress - who is an ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house - models the Serpenti Aeterna necklace, which the brand launched in honour of its 140th birthday, in the film, 'An Emperor's Jewel - The Making of the Bulgari Hotel Roma', which is available on Amazon Prime Video, and showcases Bulgari's luxury hotel in Rome.

Bulgari's CEO Jean-Christophe Babin commented "The project is a celebration of Italy‘s rich cultural heritage, leaving a lasting imprint on the hearts of all involved. The film will provide the audience with a unique insight into the Bulgari brand’s commitment to unparalleled luxury and sophistication."

The jewellery features an original Roman coin with the Emperor Augustus and set in yellow gold, it is adorned with 149 emerald beads weighing 615.04 carats, and if that wasn't enough, it also boasts 80 buff-top emeralds and pavé-set diamonds.

Priyanka became a Bulgari ambassador in 2021.

The 'Quantico' star - who is married to pop star Nick Jonas - revealed the main reason she accepted the offer was because of their work with children's charity Save The Children.

She said at the time: "I endeavour to align myself with brands that recognise their immense social responsibility. Bulgari has made great impact in their efforts to support children in need around the world, and I look forward to working together to continue that work."