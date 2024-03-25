The joy of success at achieving a goal is incredible and can become a positive addiction.

Living in the social media dominated world of today, where everybody can follow anybody online, it is easy to see the stories and achievements of people who we find amazing, interesting, or inspirational. However, when you witness big personalities, achieving big goals, it can feel underwhelming to set a small goal for yourself in comparison to an Instagram personality who announces she is going to break a world record or set out to do something spectacular. It can make you feel that there is no point, and so you don’t even try.

Here are a few easy ways to mobilise the physical and the emotional to make sure that you get your regular fix of the sweet taste of success, combining actions and thoughts that spur on the release of your happy hormones.

1. Set and achieve goals: Dopamine is a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of pleasure and reward, and dopamine levels surge when we accomplish goals, whether they're big or small. No matter what your goal may be, achieving it builds self-confidence and a healthy sense of control.

ACTION: Sitting down and planning your goal, no matter how small it is, can make a massive difference to you when you achieve it. You’ll experience a sense of achievement simply from creating the list – dopamine hit, here we go!

2. Exercise Regularly: Yes, we’ve all heard it a hundred times before, but that’s because it’s true! Engaging in physical activity, especially aerobic exercises like fast walking, running, swimming, or cycling, triggers the release of dopamine in the brain.

ACTION: Set yourself a goal of walking every evening after dinner for twenty minutes or join a gym or an exercise class and set yourself the goal of going twice a week for six weeks? As your regime improves, so will the dopamine release increase accordingly.

3. Eat a Balanced Diet: Certain foods can help increase dopamine levels naturally. Foods rich in lean proteins like chicken, turkey, fish, eggs, and dairy products. Additionally, foods high in antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, can help protect dopamine-producing neurons and support overall brain health.

ACTION: You could decide to eat your last meal (COMPRISED OF A BALANCED MIX OF THE ABOVE) no later than 6pm every evening and not eat again till 8am the next day for one month. This is a double-whammy, because the food choices promote dopamine release AND achieving the timing goal makes you feel good, too.

4. Set a steady pace and reward yourself: Don’t set yourself up for failure by aiming too high too fast. Celebrate small victories along the way to stay motivated and maintain momentum. Remember, success is often the result of consistent effort over time.

ACTION: Breaking larger goals into smaller milestones can provide more frequent dopamine boosts, keeping you motivated and focused.

If you keep a track on your phone or in your diary (yes I still prefer a paper diary) and at the end of each day can put a big TICK and write ‘COMPLETED’ beside your goal, it will not only make you feel proud of yourself, but the sense of success will give you the courage to set a slightly bigger goal that you may have been afraid of trying before.

For example, every few months I go on a 30-Day No-Sugar diet which means I give up all foods with added sugar, i.e. cakes, chocolate etc. and even fruit and fruit juice. The first seven days are always a challenge, but I tick off every day in my diary and once I’ve done the first ‘no sweet treat’ weekend, I feel great, and it gets easier. I make sure to increase my veggies to compensate for lack of fruit to stay healthy. I always feel a lot healthier after the 30 days and have the added benefit that all my foods taste much better without the constant addition of sweetness.

The joy of achievement is a profound feeling that arises from overcoming obstacles and reaching goals. It's the exhilaration of surpassing one's own limitations and witnessing the fruits of hard work and dedication. This joy transcends mere satisfaction; it's a celebration of personal growth and accomplishment. Whether it's mastering a skill, completing a project, or attaining a milestone, the sense of fulfilment derived from achievement is incomparable. It instils confidence, fuels motivation, and inspires further endeavors. Beyond tangible rewards, the joy of achievement lies in the journey itself, in the lessons learned, and in the belief that anything is possible with determination.

From the thrill of victory to the satisfaction of personal bests, it fuels the passion for competition and inspires greatness.

Each milestone reached, no matter how modest, brings a sense of fulfilment and empowerment. It fuels motivation, builds confidence, and cultivates a positive mindset, reminding us that progress, however incremental, is a testament to our capabilities and resilience.

