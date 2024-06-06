Michael B. Jordan is "still working on the script" for 'I Am Legend 2'.

Michael B Jordan is still planning on teaming with Will Smith for I Am Legend 2

The 37-year-old actor has given a major update on plans for a sequel to Will Smith's hit 2007 blockbuster, and it's still "in the works" after first being announced as in development over two years ago.

Jordan - who is set to star in the movie with Smith - told People magazine: "We're still working on the script and getting that up to par.

"It doesn't have a release date or anything like that. I'm not sure exactly where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him.

"Being somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited."

In the first 'I Am Legend' film Smith, now 55, plays scientist Robert Neville as the sole survivor in New York City, in a world where a disease turns humans into zombie-like creatures.

Francis Lawrence directed the movie, which was adapted from Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name.

Last month, Smith gave his own update on the sequel, and noted he and Jordan were still working together on making sure it hits the right notes.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "We had a couple weeks together about a month ago. I think it's looking good.

"[We have some] really solid ideas... I think we're going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that."

Smith is keen to make sure a sequel can "stand on its own right", which set as his standard for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' as he returned to the franchise with Martin Lawrence.

He added: "I told myself [what] I would never do to the fans is make a sequel just because it would be cool to have a sequel.

"This one lives up to my standards."