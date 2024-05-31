Selena Gomez is "50-50" about embarking on another major tour.

The 31-year-old star loves connecting with her fans on stage - but Selena also finds touring to be a really "draining" experience.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker told TIME magazine: "Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together."

Selena explained that touring can be more physically and emotionally taxing than many people might realise.

The chart-topping star - who has also enjoyed significant success as an actress - said: "It is very emotionally draining for me. And then you realise you’re just surrounded by a bunch of people that you’re paying."

In 2020, Selena revealed that she'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

And the brunette beauty recently suggested that the news actually came as bit of a relief for her.

Speaking at the TIME100 Summit in New York City, Selena explained: "All these confusing things were happening.

"Once I finally found the answer, it wasn't ‘Oh, I have this problem.’ It actually made me feel better to know and understand what was happening in my mind."

Selena has found various ways of dealing with the condition, including sharing her story with others.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress found that many people were going through similar experiences and that helped Selena to realise that she's not as "alone" as she initially felt.

Selena - who started dating record producer Benny Blanco in 2023 - said: "Once you start to share a tiny bit, you just realise how much less alone you are and how so many of us are more alike than we are different."